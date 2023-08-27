Thomas, Tigers Ready to 'Show the world'

Editor’s Note: Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas signed a Name, Image and Likeness deal with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do a series of shows from the TCI studio to discuss his final camp with the Tigers.

Xavier Thomas cannot wait to get the season going. The Clemson defensive end does not have too long to wait.

The ninth-ranked Tigers will kick off the season next Monday night in Durham, N.C., when they visit Duke for a Labor Day date on ESPN. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

“We are excited and just real eager to go out there and play. We want to put Clemson back on top of that mountain,” Thomas said in an exclusive interview with TCI.

Clemson has not been on top of the mountain since 2018, has not played in the title game since 2019 and has not been to the College Football Playoff since 2020.

There are some detractors that wonder if the Tigers are still a serious CFP threat or even the best team in the ACC. There are several members of the national media that think Florida State will win the ACC.

Despite Clemson returning 15 starters, beating the Seminoles in Tallahassee (Fla.) last year and going undefeated against ACC competition, it is FSU—who was 5-3 in conference play in 2022—that starts the season ranked higher than Clemson.

The ‘Noles start the year ranked No. 8 in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls.

“Obviously, we are underdogs. There are a lot of people counting us out in regard to where we used to be and where we want to get back to,” Thomas said.

But do not worry, Thomas knows their opponents are not thinking that way.

“Every school is looking forward to playing us. Nobody is going to count us out,” he said. “Everybody circles us on their schedule. At the beginning of the season, they always look to see ‘When do we play Clemson?’

“We take all of that in. We know we have a target on our back. We get the best from everybody we play (against). We can’t take anyone for granted, whether they are being hyped up or just a small school that everyone expects us to beat.”

Thomas believes this year’s Tigers have an opportunity to be as special as any team he has been a part of.

“We have all the pieces to get the job done and go 15-for-15 as Coach [Dabo] Swinney has been preaching since the beginning of fall camp,” the defensive end said. “We can really go out there and show the world, week in and week out, that we are the best team in the country and that is what we plan on doing.

“We have every piece, from the long snapper to the offensive line, to the defensive line, playmakers and all around. There is a great staff around the facility. There is a lot of energy and great vibes and things like that, so this is going to be a great year.”

