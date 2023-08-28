4-Star Alabama Edge Rusher: ‘I Love Everything About Clemson’

This highly regarded edge rusher from the Yellowhammer State is getting plenty of interest from Clemson, and the interest is certainly mutual.

Highland Home (Ala.) four-star defensive end CJ May feels the Tigers are among his suitors that have been showing him the most love since Aug. 1, when college coaches could start reaching out to recruits in the 2025 class like himself.

“It’s a good feeling getting some attention from obviously a big Power Five school,” May told The Clemson Insider on Sunday. “Coach Lemanski (Hall) and me have a tight bond, so it means a lot to me getting a lot of love from the staff.”

Hall, Clemson’s defensive ends coach, has made a great impression on both May and his father.

“As a coach, I love his coaching style,” May said. “He has a pretty rare coaching style compared to most coaches. And as a person, he’s a real honest guy. My dad personally loves him a lot, which if my dad likes you, it’s pretty special. But just as a coach and a person, I love Coach Ski.”

May has traveled to Tiger Town twice, including this past June when the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder camped at Clemson and earned an offer from the program. He spoke highly of his past experiences on campus and said he’s planning right now to return for the Nov. 4 game vs. Notre Dame.

“Just the campus itself… it’s good vibes all around there, and the football facilities, they really stand out,” he said. “Just great people all around Clemson in general.”

May named Clemson among his favorites earlier this month when he released a top 10 that also included Auburn, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Troy.

There’s still quite a ways to go in the recruiting process for May, a junior who doesn’t expect to make his commitment decision until next summer. But he’s very fond of Clemson when he thinks about it as one of his college choices.

“Getting the chance to play for the Tigers is a very rare thing because they only offer so many kids in our class and it means a lot to me knowing that I got an opportunity to play for the Tigers,” he said.

“I love everything about Clemson,” he added. “There ain’t one thing I don’t like.”

May is ranked as high as the No. 171 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 18 edge recruit nationally.

