After Steelers Cut, What's Next for B.T. Potter?

Things have changed very quickly for former Clemson kicker B.T. Potter. The NFL is a different animal and he wasn’t dealt an easy hand joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, forced to challenge the decorated and experienced Chris Boswell.

Potter saw a single opportunity in the preseason, and missed the kick to the left side by a few feet. That was his one chance, and whether it mattered or not, he was cut by the Steelers and is looking for a new home. For the Tigers, he was arguably the best kicker in the ACC for three straight seasons from 2020-22. 307 makes later, he was undrafted and had little leeway.

All this is to ask what’s next for Potter? The simple answer is split into two. One option is the potentiality of Pittsburgh signing him to the practice squad and he’ll stay as a reserve if Boswell gets hurt again or regresses. It’s a safe option if it’s presented and keeps him in an NFL uniform for the foreseeable future. The volatile nature of being an NFL kicker makes this intriguing because one miss can change everything, as Potter learned.

The other choice is signing with a new team that presents the opportunity, whether it be on the practice squad or trying out for the 53. San Francisco is scrambling right now, in need for a kicker after their two competing went down with injuries, and they have no one for Week 1.

With plans to work out a group of kickers, it’s possible Potter gets an opportunity but it’s all speculation. Goes to show how difficult the kicking job is and it’s a mental battle just as much, if not more than the physical side. Given the right coaching staff and opportunity, Potter can be the same kicker he was at Clemson, and it’ll be a storyline to watch as the NFL season begins.

