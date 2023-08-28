Simmons: 'Giants Got a Good Deal'

This past Thursday, Isaiah Simmons was traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the New York Giants in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft choice.

The Giants are getting a versatile defender and talented former top-10 overall pick, and it’s a deal that many see as a steal for them.

The former Clemson star seems to agree with that sentiment.

Just a couple of days after being traded, Simmons played and started in the Giants’ preseason finale against the New York Jets on Saturday night. He met with the media afterward and shared some thoughts on being shipped to the Big Apple for a seventh-round pick.

“I think the Giants got a good deal,” said Simmons, the No. 8 overall pick of the Cardinals in 2020. “We’ll see it was worth a seventh pick or not.”

Despite the Giants getting Simmons for a low price, he says the trade doesn’t give him anything to prove.

“I play for an audience of one, and that’s the man upstairs,” he said. “So, I don’t really have much to prove to anybody.

The trade reunites Simmons with former Clemson defensive lineman and 2022 Pro Bowler and All-Pro Dexter Lawrence. Simmons and Lawrence were teammates at Clemson from 2016-18.

Simmons was asked if he’s gotten any advice from Lawrence about coming to New York and being a part of the team.

“Really, not so much advice, just a lot of love saying that I’m going to love it, I’m going to love the defense here, love the staff, love all the guys,” Simmons said. “That’s another person I really trust, one of my good friends from way back when. So, I’m just really looking forward to really getting going.”

You can check out more of Simmons’ interview in the following video from SNY:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

