National writer sees Clemson in CFP, says Tigers 'will be feared nationally once again'

The college football season kicked off last weekend with Week 0, and now Week 1 is almost here.

Ahead of the bigger slate of games beginning Thursday, CBS Sports released its predictions for the 202 3 campaign, including giving College Football Playoff picks and naming the most overrated and underrated teams.

One CBS Sports writer, David Cobb, pegged Clemson as the most underrated team in the sport this year.

“The Tigers have lost their seat with the elites to Michigan, and they may well be surpassed in ACC supremacy by Florida State. (At least that seems to be the perception as the Tigers begin the year behind the Seminoles in the AP Top 25.),” Cobb wrote. “But with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley arriving from TCU to reinvigorate the offense, Clemson is addressing its biggest shortcoming in a significant way. The defense should be elite, per usual, and the offense should make major strides under Riley with talented sophomore QB Cade Klubnik. So long as those offensive strides come, Clemson will be feared nationally once again in 2023.”

In the panel of eight CBS Sports writers who made playoff picks, Cobb is the only one predicting Clemson to make the four-team field. He has the Tigers as the fourth seed, with Georgia No. 1, Ohio State No. 2 and Michigan No. 3.

Tom Fornelli, Chip Patterson and Barrett Sallee all have Clemson as one of the first two teams out of the playoff, with each of them putting the Tigers at No. 6.

Clemson’s in-state rival, South Carolina, was tabbed by Patterson as the most overrated team in college football, while Jerry Palm cited former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ Oklahoma squad as the most overrated team. Shehan Jeyarajah sees former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s Oregon State squad as the most underrated team.

Sallee and Will Backus both have Florida State making the playoff as the third seed, while Jeyarajah has the Seminoles in the playoff as the No. 4 team.

As for who will claim the college football crown this year, four writers picked Georgia to win its third straight national championship, while three picked Ohio State and one picked Michigan.

