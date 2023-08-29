Swinney: Sophomore WR ‘one of the most unique players we’ve had here’

A former four-star and top-125 national recruit, Adam Randall enrolled at Clemson in January 2022 and was pushing for a starting spot that spring. Unfortunately, the promising receiver’s freshman season was slowed down when he sustained a torn ACL in spring practice.

However, Randall recovered very quickly, making his college debut in the Tigers’ third game of the season, and he showed flashes of what he can do last season. He came on strong down the stretch, finishing his first year as a Tiger on a positive note by recording a career-high 44 receiving yards and three receptions in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee.

Randall is healthy and in a good spot heading into 2023 according to head coach Dabo Swinney, who spoke highly of the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder during an appearance on Gramlich & Mac Lain with Kelly Gramlich and Eric Mac Lain.

“You look at our recruiting, anybody in the country would have signed Adam Randall. I mean, he’s a monster,” Swinney said. “But things happen, and there’s nothing you can do about it. He obviously tore his ACL that first spring and missed all last summer. So he missed all of summer, most all of camp and then we kind of had to get him back going. But toward the end of the year, he started to kind of – and this is a true freshman – and he started to kind of find his way a little bit. Well now he’s really in a good place.”

A former South Carolina Mr. Football finalist, Randall racked up 1,267 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns as a high school senior in 2021, then the Myrtle Beach High product finished his freshman campaign at Clemson with 10 catches for 128 yards in 290 offensive snaps over 12 games (one start).

There’s been no shortage of star receivers to come through Clemson over the years, but Randall is already standing out to Swinney as a young up-and-comer.

“Adam Randall, he’s one of the most unique players we’ve had here,” Swinney said, “and an unbelievable kid.”

Swinney sees a big sophomore season ahead for Randall if he stays healthy.

“He kind of started to hit his stride toward the end of the season. I think things were slowing down a little bit,” Swinney said at the ACC Football Kickoff last month. “But man, he looks amazing. I mean he’s, I don’t know, 225-6 pounds. He’s about five percent body fat. I mean he’s just strong. He can really run. I mean he’s one of the best receivers in the country. Just excited to see him healthy and feeling good. If he’s on the field, good things are going to happen with that kid.”

