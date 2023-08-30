International OL Talks ‘Amazing’ Clemson Offer, Upcoming Official Visit

Clemson extended a new offer last week to a fast-rising offensive lineman in the class of 2024.

Daniel Akinkunmi, an international prospect from NFL Academy in London, picked up that offer last Friday via offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound senior worked out with Austin at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer.

“It felt amazing,” Akinkunmi said of the offer in an interview with The Clemson Insider. “I saw it coming when we had the conversation back when I did the camp. Coach Austin wanted to offer me, but he didn’t have any room. For them now to have room and to be able to offer me is just amazing, and I can’t wait to go and see a game in Death Valley.”

Akinkunmi is still relatively new to American football, as this is just his second year playing the sport. However, the natural athlete has seen his recruitment take off rapidly while showcasing his ability on the gridiron, and he has accumulated over two dozen offers since picking up football last year at NFL Academy.

According to Akinkunmi, Austin loves how he’s been able to adapt to football and how quickly he’s developed his game.

“He was very impressed with how far I’ve developed in such a short amount of time of playing the sport,” Akinkunmi said. “He’s just excited to get to know me more and hopefully develop me one day…”

Akinkunmi is now set to travel to Tiger Town for Clemson’s Sept. 16 game vs. FAU. It will be an official visit.

“It’s a night game in Death Valley, so I cannot wait for that,” he said.

Akinkunmi said his plan is to take his official visits in September and then hopefully make his college decision by October. Along with Clemson, he’s currently planning to visit Oklahoma, Michigan, Miami and Ole Miss.

After pulling the trigger on an offer, where does Clemson stand with him right now heading into next month’s official?

“Clemson offering me was very big to me,” he said. “They’re high up on my list.”