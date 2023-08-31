The new number rules in the NFL allow for many players to go back to their roots. With the freedom to wear any number, a former Clemson star is calling back to his glory days.

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse had a career resurgence in Texas, and he’s been wearing No. 27. Over the last two years, he’s had 178 tackles and cemented his place as a cornerstone for Dan Quinn’s defense.

With his success, he earned the right to compete to be Agent Zero and take No. 0 in Dallas. After initially taking dibs, he backtracked but he’ll be changing his number after all. Kearse will be wearing No. 1 for the Cowboys in 2023, the same number he wore during his decorated Tigers career, as reported by Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com.

Jayron Kearse wore No. 1 at Clemson — becoming a 2x First-Team All-ACC talent — and says that's motivation for wearing it in 2023. "[It's about taking] that next step. You can't miss a No. 1 on the field." I asked him if "Clemson Kearse is back": "Yes sir. Back at it."#Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 31, 2023

Kearse was a dominant safety at Clemson. In 2015, his final college season, he was a first-team All-American with 87 tackles, 6.5 for loss and eight pass breakups. With two first-team All-ACC seasons under his belt, he was a household name and key contributor in the dynasty Dabo Swinney built.

For the Cowboys in 2023, Kearse says that the Tiger we saw flying around the field at Clemson is back. He’s a star for Dallas and it’ll be a big year to watch for him wearing No. 1 again.