CLEMSON — Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin met with the media Wednesday ahead of Monday’s season opener.

Goodwin talked about the defense as the Tigers prepare for Duke, gave an injury update on a star linebacker, spoke about freshman phenom Peter Woods and much more.

Check out Goodwin’s press conference below:

