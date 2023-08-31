Klubnik Ready to Debut New Offense Against Duke

CLEMSON — In Wednesday’s press conference, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik expressed his excitement to finally debut Garrett Riley’s new offense in the season opener.

The ninth-ranked Tigers will play at Duke Monday night at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Klubnik was asked what he hopes to prove this year.

“We’re not trying to prove anything,” he said. “We’re just gonna go play ball, and I think there’s definitely a peace and a joy about that… Coach Swinney tells us all the time, confidence comes from preparation, and we’ve been preparing for a while now. So you know we’re ready to go show it.”

The sophomore will be making his second career start against Duke. While his ultimate goal is winning a national championship for Clemson, Klubnik emphasized the importance of taking the season “one week at a time.”

The Blue Devils hired a new Defensive Coordinator in Tyler Santucci, who has previous coaching experience under head coach Mike Elko.

Klubnik emphasized how Garrett Riley has specifically prepared the offense to face Duke’s new defense.

“Obviously, all year long, we’re kind of installing, learning more about our offense and when you finally get to an opponent you really start learning how do we actually use this offense to go against the defense,” he said. “How do we use what we have and kind of pick from our menu of plays to work against what they’re going to do, and that’s what I like about our offense.”

