Mukuba Excited for New Role in 2023

CLEMSON — The Clemson defense has an embarrassment of riches, and it presents a unique opportunity in the secondary. As things stand for the 2023 season, safeties Jalyn Phillips and R.J. Mickens are starting on the back end.

Having a pair of veterans as the last line is extremely valuable, and it’s opening the door for Andrew Mukuba. The junior defensive back has experience all over the defense. Over his first two seasons, he’s played cornerback on both the boundary and in the slot while taking his fair share of snaps at safety.

All this goes to say he has the knowledge of how the defense comes together, and now he’s playing the nickel spot as a pseudo-linebacker or box safety. The reason I say all these descriptions is because that’s how versatile the role is. Mukuba will get to show his talent all over the defense.

Mukuba has added extra weight to adjust into the role and he described how that opportunity excites him Wednesday.

“That was all part of me putting on weight and everything,” Mukuba said. “Being able to take that physicality in that box so I mean, that’s all a part of it and I’m ready for it. I feel like my body is ready for it and I can take on anything.”

While it helps the Tigers’ defense and Wes Goodwin to have Mukuba in this role, he also feels like it puts him in the “best position to win,” and that’s key to success in this transition. He feels like he’ll be more involved in the game every play since he’s much closer to the line of scrimmage.

This new role is key to his development, and this is the first year he is eligible for the NFL draft. With that in mind, Mukuba sees this as his natural spot for the next level.

“I feel like at the next level, I see myself playing that nickel position so it’s only right just getting started now and see how things will go from there, but at the next level that’s where I def see myself at,” Mukuba said.

Injuries were another factor in Mukuba’s career but he’s 100% heading into 2023 and it sets up for a big year for him at nickel. With Goodwin in his second year as defensive coordinator, he has a Swiss-army knife in Mukuba who can make a big name for himself in this opportunity.

