Shipley Keeping Receipts

With No. 9 Clemson set to kick off its 2023 campaign at Duke on Monday (8 p.m., ESPN), Will Shipley has been doing his best to avoid social media as the season opener has drawn closer.

“As a team, we’ve implemented rules to stay off social media and truly just be focused,” Shipley said to the media Thursday. “So that’s where I’m at right now, trying to just stay off it as much as I can.”

With that said, the Tigers’ star running back is aware of what’s out there, and said he has his “fair share of bookmarks on Twitter and Instagram from this offseason” from Clemson critics and doubters.

In other words, Shipley has been keeping the receipts.

“Like I said, you see things every once in a while, and I’ll throw those in the bookmarks too,” he said.

Shipley is entering his junior year coming off a stellar 2022 season that saw him rack up 1,182 rushing yards, 242 receiving yards, 324 kickoff return yards and 15 touchdowns en route to becoming the first player in ACC history to earn first-team all-conference honors at three different positions.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder is hoping to help Clemson get back in the College Football Playoff after missing out on it the last two seasons. But not only are Shipley and his team looking to make the playoff, the Tigers have made it crystal clear heading into 2023 that they have national championship aspirations — and that is their goal.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got something to prove and we’ve got goals that we know we can obtain, but so many other programs can in the country,” Shipley said. “So, what are we going to do to differentiate ourselves? There’s got to be something. So, that’s kind of been another point of emphasis is what more can we do, or what can we do in a different way to put us past our competition.”