Southern Cal Decommit Announces Clemson Offer

By August 31, 2023 12:17 pm

An elite safety prospect, fresh off a decommitment from Southern Cal, announced an offer from Clemson on Thursday.

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star Anquon Fegans reported the offer from the Tigers via Twitter.

The highly touted class of 2025 recruit withdrew his verbal pledge from USC on Thursday after committing to the Trojans in May.

Fegans is ranked as the No. 3 safety nationally and No. 31 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He hails from the same high school as Clemson freshman phenom defensive tackle Peter Woods.

