Swinney Explains Change in Media Access

The Clemson football program has made a significant change this year from a media availability standpoint. Unlike previous years, the team won’t be making its coordinators available to the media after games this year.

Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin will only meet with the media a select number of times during the regular season, and not every week. In the past, Clemson made its coordinators available weekly and after games.

During his press conference Thursday, head coach Dabo Swinney commented on the change in media access for the coordinators and said it was a decision he made in the offseason.

“One of those things I hadn’t looked at in a long time,” Swinney said. “I think the last time we had any type of media change was maybe 2010 or ’11. It was just one of those things in the offseason you’re looking at. It was kind of eye-opening to me that we were very different from most of our peers, if you will, and maybe a way to take a little bit off our staff and help them a little bit, not take some time away here and there. So, that’s really it.

“Even with the little tweak we made, I think we’re probably still more accessible than most. But it was just something I felt like – looking at, again, our competitors from a national standpoint all across the board – I just felt like it was a good change.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!