Swinney Updates Stellato's Health

CLEMSON — Clemson wide receiver Troy Stellato is listed as the Tigers’ No. 2 field-side receiver along with Brannon Spector on the depth chart.

As No. 9 Clemson gets set for Monday night’s game at Duke, head coach Dabo Swinney said Stellato is a guy that can help the Tigers in the passing game.

“He missed all of camp basically, but he is ready to roll,” Swinney said. “He has actually practiced for the last week. He looks good.”

Swinney said Stellato was having a good summer before he injured his hamstring during a skills-and-drills session prior to camp starting.

“I think it was going well and then one day he was running a deep post route in skill-and-drills and pulled his hamstring which set him back,” Swinney said. “He was working his way back into full progression after coming off the ACL tear last year. He has looked really good for a guy who has not played in the last two years and a guy that has missed all of camp, he has flashed for sure.

“He can help us if he can just stay healthy,”

Stellato has been battling injury and after injury the last two seasons at Clemson.

