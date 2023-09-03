Clemson at Duke Preview, Prediction

CLEMSON — Cade Klubnik does not feel there is anything for the Clemson offense to prove when they visit Duke Monday night to open the 2023 season.

In January, head coach Dabo Swinney brought in Garrett Riley from TCU to revamp a Clemson offense that had become stale at times the last two seasons, while lacking big plays and creativity. Monday night will be the first opportunity the ninth-ranked Tigers get to show off their new scheme.

“I don’t know necessarily what we need to prove because if we need to prove something that means somebody is talking bad about us or something,” said Klubnik, who will be making his first regular season start at quarterback. “I just think we need to go play our ball and do what we do. We don’t need to be anything special. We just need to do what we do and do what we have been doing over the last eight months.

“Just go have fun and play free. Just enjoy it.”

The word coming out of fall camp is that the offense had a lot of fun. Even the defensive stars were talking up the offense, explaining how different it has been and how much they have challenged them in practice every day.

Finally, the rest of the college football world will get to see what the Clemson defenders have been hyping over the last month.

“Every day we go out there to practice, we are treating it like a game,” Klubnik said. “We really do. It is high intensity, high reps, we try to practice like there are 90,000 people watching us. So, whenever we go into the games, we feel free. It feels like a normal rep, what we have been doing all year.”

N0. 9 CLEMSON AT DUKE

Kickoff: Monday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Location: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, N.C.

TV: ESPN

Spread: Clemson minus-13

Over/Under: 55.5

WHY CLEMSON WILL WIN

Clemson’s offense comes out and lights up the scoreboard, while leaning on a running game that should be the strength of the team. The defense bullies a Duke offense that wants to display quarterback Riley Leonard’s talent. The Tigers contain Leonard in the pocket and does not allow him to have many off scripted plays. Clemson also limits wide receiver Jalon Calhoun’s production and stuffs a running game that averaged 4.5 yards per carry in 2022.

WHY DUKE WILL WIN

Leonard has a huge game by breaking containment and finding Calhoun and talented tight end Nicky Dalmolin down field for big gains. Leonard also uses his legs to run for multiple touchdowns. Clemson’s offense also reverts back to the way it ended 2022, coughing up the football in key moments and failing to execute in the red zone.

OTHER STARS TO WATCH

Clemson running backs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah give Clemson one of the best one-two punches in the country. Also, the Tigers’ top pass catcher in Antonio Williams is back, but all eyes will be on a healthy Adam Randall and a freshman wide receiver named Tyler Brown that the coaches and players cannot stop talking about. On the defensive side of the ball, highly touted freshman Peter Woods is listed as a co-starter at defensive tackle, while veteran defensive end Xavier Thomas is as healthy as he has ever been during his time at Clemson.

THIS AND THAT

Clemson is seeking a ninth consecutive win in ACC openers. The Tigers are 12-2-1 all-time against ACC opponents when opening a season, including five straight victories. The last time they lost a season-opening game to an ACC foe was in 1996. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is 12-2 in his 14 previous season openers at Clemson. The only two defeats came at Georgia in 2014 and in a neutral site game against Georgia in 2021.

FINAL ANALYSIS

Duke will be the toughest ACC opener the Tigers have had since winning at No. 14 Louisville in 2017. The Blue Devils are coming off a nine-win season under then first-year head coach Mike Elko. They believe in Elko’s system and philosophy, plus they have a quarterback that has pro potential and plays with a lot of confidence. This will not be a cake walk for Clemson by any stretch. The Tigers will win the game, but the Blue Devils get the cover.

PREDICTION

Clemson 30, Duke 20

