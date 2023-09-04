Clemson Has Execution Nightmare in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. – There was nothing impressive about Clemson’s offense in Monday’s season-opener.

The Tigers’ lone touchdown came after a muffed punt. Other than that it was an execution nightmare, as Duke stunned No. 9 Clemson 28-7 at Wallace Stadium in Durham, N.C. It marked the Blue Devils’ largest margin of victory against the Tigers since a 25-0 victory in 1936.

Clemson had several dropped passes, a critical procedure penalty at the goal line and three second-half turnovers. Duke also blocked two field goals due to protection breakdowns.

It was just a bad night all the way around for Clemson.

Duke (1-0) grabbed the lead early in the third quarter when quarterback Riley Leonard rumbled 44 yards down the sideline after breaking through an arm tackle from Xavier Thomas. The touchdown gave the Blue Devils a 13-7 lead with 12:40 to play in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils got two field goals from Todd Pelino for a 6-0 lead, but they gifted Clemson a touchdown when Jalon Calhoun muffed a punt at his own 18-yard line.

The Tigers took advantage of the mistake and scored on a two-yard Cade Klubnik to Will Shipley pass.

THE TAKEAWAY

Since fall camp started in August, all we heard was how good Clemson’s offense looked. However, it did not look good against Duke in the season opener. The offense struggled most of the night and took few shots downfield in the passing game.

Twice Clemson got first-and-goal situations in the third quarter, and twice they came away with no points. After Cade Klubnik ran to the one-yard line on the Tigers’ first possession of the third quarter, Will Shipley jumped offside on first down. Klubnik then fell down for a five-yard loss and after failing to convert on third down, Gunn’s second field goal attempt of the night was deflected by Wesley Williams and sailed wide left.

On the Tigers’ next possession, Clemson rumbled down to the Blue Devils’ seven-yard line following a 21-yard completion to freshman Tyler Brown. However, on the very next play, Klubnik fumbled the ball at the mesh point and Duke recovered.

On Clemson’s third possession of the second half, Clemson again drove to a first-and-goal situation at the one-yard line, but Phil Mafah fumbled the ball after left tackle Tristin Leigh spun into him, Duke’s Jaylon Stinson picked up the fumble and raced 55 yards to the Clemson 33, setting up Jacquez Moore’s 9-yard touchdown run with 10:33 to play in the third quarter.

The Clemson offense finished with 422 yards of offense, including 209 on the ground.

IMPLICATIONS

Clemson’s loss to Duke means the Tigers have to win out to likely make it to the ACC Championship Game. That includes beating No. 8 Florida State on Sept. 23 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

MVP

Clemson running back Will Shipley was one of the few bright spots for the Tigers. The junior ran for 114 yards on 17 carries and scored on a two-yard touchdown reception.

TIDBITS

In the five years B.T. Potter kicked for Clemson, the Tigers did not have a single kick blocked. Robert Gunn got both his kicks blocked on Monday night. Both kicks were blocked by Wesley Williams, another part of the Tigers’ failure to execute.

Clemson’s loss to Duke marked the first time since 2011 the Tigers have lost back-to-back games. Clemson ended the 2022 season with a loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. The loss also marked the third time the Tigers have lost in the last four games, which also has not happened since 2011.

The loss to Duke is also the first time Dabo Swinney lost to someone not named Georgia to open a season. He was 11-0 in those previous games and 1-2 against Georgia in season openers.

UP NEXT

Clemson host Charleston Southern Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kick is set for 2:15 p.m.

