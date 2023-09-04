ESPN Analyst: Game vs. Duke Is 'Massive' for Clemson

Ahead of tonight’s showdown between No. 9 Clemson and Duke in Durham, an ESPN analyst weighed in on why he thinks the Tigers shouldn’t be taking the Blue Devils lightly.

On ESPN’s College Football Live, Jordan Reid discussed how big of a game this is for Dabo Swinney’s team.

“It’s massive, just because Duke is a team that is ascending,” said Reid, who was a three-year starting quarterback at North Carolina Central University before going on to coach at his alma mater from 2014-18.

“Mike Elko really has this program believing, winning nine games a season ago, which is a huge number at Duke. That’s something that we haven’t seen done there in a very long time. They have an intriguing quarterback in Riley Leonard that a lot of scouts are really excited about. He knows that this is what I like to call the resume game for him. This is a big opening day game for him. There’s plenty of other players that get you really excited about Duke. But the Tigers cannot sleep on the Blue Devils in this game. This is a big game for them.”

This is Clemson’s first trip to Duke since 2012. The Tigers (11-3, 9-0 ACC in 2022) are coming off their seventh ACC title in the last eight years, while the Blue Devils finished 9-4 (5-3 ACC) last season and won the Military Bowl vs. UCF in its first season under Elko. It marked Duke’s first nine-win season since 2014.

This is the second straight year that Clemson is opening a season on Labor Day. Tonight’s game at Wallace Wade Stadium is set to kick off at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

