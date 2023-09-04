Observations from Clemson's shaky first half in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — With 12:21 left in the second quarter, Clemson was down 6-0 with less than 100 yards of offense. The Duke student section began chanting “overrated” as Aidan Swanson’s punt sailed through the North Carolina sky. That punt was muffed, and it sparked the Tigers offense with running back Will Shipley scoring his first receiving touchdown of his career.

It was fitting for Shipley to score after double-digit touches in the first half and what a sigh of relief for quarterback Cade Klubnik to take the lead. With the Tigers up 7-6 at half, here’s the observations from the first half in Wallace Wade Stadium

-Klubnik was anxious on the first few drives with some errant throws. He got some rhythm with wide receiver Antonio Williams over the middle, but it wasn’t a pretty half at all with 85 passing yards at the break. 4.25 yards per attempt is a problem.

-Boundary receivers need to make an impact. Adam Randall and Beaux Collins combined for one catch for nine yards. That can’t become the norm if the Tigers offense is going to find any rhythm.

-This concern was reflected in Garrett Riley’s offense. Everyone wants to see the fireworks but it takes some rhythm for Clemson to start taking shots. All things considered, the Tigers have a lead, saw some rhythm late and desperately need to open it up in the second half.

-Freshman defensive tackle Peter Woods is as advertised. Creating the most pressure for Clemson and forcing Riley Leonard to use his well-documented mobility. It’s taking pressure off linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter, who is exchanging turns containing Leonard’s speed.

-Shipley is still the motor of this offense. With 12 touches at half time, Riley is relying on him to make things easier as the kinks are worked out in this offense. Expect another heavy load for him in the second half.

-All of Duke’s big plays have come after the catch or on broken coverage near the LOS. Clemson’s secondary that took their lumps in 2022 looked very poised and discipled in the first half. It’s a great sign for Wes Goodwin’s defense that he can rely on that group. Nickel back Andrew Mukuba played textbook coverage on a key red zone third-down.

-The Jake Briningstool sightings were finally made in the second quarter. He may be blanketed at times, but he’s too big for the Blue Devils defenders. His real highlights so far are blocking, where he’s broken Tigers rushers loose with his physicality. Not bad for a guy known as a receiver.

-Overall, this first half was sloppy and not what Clemson wanted when taking on a team that returned 17 starters. Halftime adjustments will be key for the Tigers to live up to their expectations in the season opener.