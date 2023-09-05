Klubnik Feels Tigers will Respond in 'Historic' Fashion

DURHAM, N.C. — Following No. 9 Clemson’s shocking 28-7 loss to Duke Monday night at Wallace Wade Stadium, head coach Dabo Swinney told his team the story for the 2023 Clemson Tigers has just begun.

However, their story has gotten off to a bad start. The Tigers turned the football over three times, including twice inside the 10-yard line, while failing to score on four drives in all.

It was an embarrassing start for Clemson, but it does not mean it is throwing all of its season goals out the window. The Tigers still believe they can win the ACC Championship and make it back to the College Football Playoff.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did his best after the game to keep his players’ spirits high.

“This can be a sweet story,” Swinney said to the team after the game, according to quarterback Cade Klubnik.

The sophomore agreed with his head coach and vowed that the Tigers (0-1, 0-1 ACC) will respond to the loss and not just in Saturday’s game against Charleston Southern.

“I think, it is going to be historic, the way we are about to respond,” Klubnik said. “It is exciting to live this story everybody is going to be talking about for a long time. I am excited for the next 14 games.

“We will bounce back. I am glad that we get to play in four days so we get this taste out of our mouth.”

Clemson will play Charleston Southern at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

