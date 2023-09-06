Five-star Clemson commit reacts to Duke upset

Disaster struck for the Clemson Tigers in Durham as Duke stifled their offense en route to a 28-7 victory. The Blue Devil win knocked the Tigers down from No. 9 to No. 25 in the AP poll and made their College Football Playoff chances go from small to minuscule.

One of the people who was watching from home during the game was 2024 five-star Clemson commit Sammy Brown. Considering it was the first game he’s watched since he made his pledge to the Tigers, it had extra emotion to it and he’s maintaining belief in this team.

”You know, it’s definitely frustrating and disappointing to watch a game like that,” Brown told The Clemson Insider. “They knew going in that it was gonna be a close game but when you make that many mistakes you are digging your own grave.”

Those mistakes he mentioned were four trips within the Blue Devils 25-yard line where Clemson left without points. All throughout fall camp, it was rare air as even head coach Dabo Swinney was vocal about the national championship aspirations but those seem very distant right now.

Brown isn’t phased by the loss, and his belief isn’t wavering as he plans to be in town for the home opener. Quarterback Cade Klubnik said it will be a historic bounce back, and Brown sees that opportunity.

“With that loss comes great opportunity. I know the coaches and leaders in that building will hold everyone accountable. There’s a lot to be fixed but I know that they can do it. There’s a reason I committed to Clemson and it’s because I believe in the coaches and players there right now,” Brown said.

While the offensive struggles were the story of the game, what will be forgotten is the performance by the Tigers defense. In the first game of Wes Goodwin’s second year as defensive coordinator, he looked like a seasoned veteran as he crafted a game-plan to clamp down Duke quarterback Riley Leonard’s mobility and limit big plays.

Beyond a couple mistakes, the defense played s great game and kept it close for rn offense until the fourth quarter where the wheels inevitably came off. Brown is going to play for Goodwin, and emphasized the genius he is as a coach.

”Definitely, I thought defense played pretty good scheme wise, out of position in some plays or miss a tackle in others but besides that I thought they played good. As I’ve said before, Coach Goodwin is a genius when it comes to football so I’m definitely excited for that,” Brown said

The Tigers turn the page quickly and play Charleston Southern Saturday with Brown in attendance and he says Clemson fans shouldn’t be quick to worry. It’ll take a lot of fixing to get this season back on the rails, but the No. 1 linebacker in 2024 is keeping the faith in this year’s Tigers.