Swinney Gives Latest on Gunn, Clemson's Kicking Situation

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following his team’s practice Wednesday and gave the latest on the Tigers’ kicking situation.

Swinney discussed how redshirt freshman kicker Robert Gunn III has responded in practice after a rough performance in Monday’s season-opening 28-7 loss at Duke.

“He responded well today. In fact, the team kind of rallied around him,” Swinney said. “It’s easy for the team to rally around him because they’ve seen it. It’s not like theory. These guys have seen him with their own eyes, how talented he is, and they know that it’s just a little bit of a mental thing. Sometimes as a young player, you deal with that.”

Gunn made his lone extra-point try against Duke but went 0-for-2 on field-goal attempts, with the Blue Devils blocking both tries that Swinney said were low kicks.

Swinney said during his radio call-in show Tuesday night that the Tigers gave redshirt junior kicker Quinn Castner “a try” in Tuesday’s practice, while also mentioning redshirt sophomore Hogan Morton and graduate senior Aidan Swanson, the starting punter, as other options for the Tigers at kicker — if they decided to make a change at the position.

On Wednesday, Swinney said that while Gunn is responding well in practice, he has “to do it with the lights on” in game action.

“So, I’m hoping for the best, but he has to go do it,” Swinney said of Gunn, who was ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s third-best kicker in the 2022 recruiting class. “If not, you have to give somebody else an opportunity.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!