Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson Debuts New Tiger Walk

CLEMSON — Clemson debuted the new Tiger Walk ahead of the team’s game against Charleston Southern today at Death Valley.
Tiger Walk got a significant upgrade, as the project, which runs through Lot 5 (Rogers Family Lot), was completed in August. The pathway now includes the names of all permanent Clemson Football captains and leads into the Oculus. The parking lot also received a number of safety upgrades and more than 100 trees were planted in the area.
Tiger Walk has been a Clemson tradition since Dabo Swinney took over as head coach in 2008.
Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery for The Clemson Insider of the new Tiger Walk: LINK
Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!