Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson Debuts New Tiger Walk

Tiger Walk got a significant upgrade, as the project, which runs through Lot 5 (Rogers Family Lot), was completed in August. The pathway now includes the names of all permanent Clemson Football captains and leads into the Oculus. The parking lot also received a number of safety upgrades and more than 100 trees were planted in the area.

Tiger Walk has been a Clemson tradition since Dabo Swinney took over as head coach in 2008.