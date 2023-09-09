Clemson Defense Opens a Can of Woodaz

Clemson Defense Opens a Can of Woodaz

Football

Clemson Defense Opens a Can of Woodaz

By September 9, 2023 4:36 pm

By |

CLEMSON – Jeadyn Lukus jarred the ball loose from a Charleston Southern receiver and into the arms of Wade Woodaz, who returned it 35 yards to the end zone, giving Clemson a 38-17 lead in the third quarter.

The interception return came on Charleston Southern’s first play of its second drive at the start of the second half. Woodaz’s touchdown came with 10:39 remaining in the third quarter.

The back-to-back touchdowns by Phil Mafah and Woodaz were 12 seconds apart. They are the quickest back-to-back touchdowns in Clemson history, breaking the previous mark of Derrick Hamilton catching scoring passes from Charlie Whitehurst 14 seconds apart against Duke in 2003.

Cade Klubnik hit Beaux Collins for a 69-yard touchdown with 7:19 to play in the third quarter to extend the Tigers lead to 45-17.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

3hr

CLEMSON — Clemson’s offense opened the second half of Saturday’s game against Charleston Southern with another touchdown drive to extend the lead. Running back Phil Mafah scored his second touchdown of the game (…)

reply
4hr

CLEMSON – The Clemson Tigers finally took lead back from the Charleston Southern Buccaneers, starting off with a rare special teams play. Freshman wide receiver Tyler Brown bounced off a tackle, and (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home