Clemson Defense Opens a Can of Woodaz

CLEMSON – Jeadyn Lukus jarred the ball loose from a Charleston Southern receiver and into the arms of Wade Woodaz, who returned it 35 yards to the end zone, giving Clemson a 38-17 lead in the third quarter.

The interception return came on Charleston Southern’s first play of its second drive at the start of the second half. Woodaz’s touchdown came with 10:39 remaining in the third quarter.

The back-to-back touchdowns by Phil Mafah and Woodaz were 12 seconds apart. They are the quickest back-to-back touchdowns in Clemson history, breaking the previous mark of Derrick Hamilton catching scoring passes from Charlie Whitehurst 14 seconds apart against Duke in 2003.

Cade Klubnik hit Beaux Collins for a 69-yard touchdown with 7:19 to play in the third quarter to extend the Tigers lead to 45-17.

