CLEMSON — It is game day in Death Valley where the Tigers host Charleston Southern. For the first time Clemson fans get to see the new Tiger Walk.

The Tigers hope to notch their first win of the season.

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley)

Kickoff: 2:15 PM



Television: ACC Network

Announcers: Dustin Fox, Alex Chappell, Drew Carter

2023 Record: Clemson 0-1, Charleston Southern 1-0

ACC Record: Clemson 0-1

Series History: First Meeting

Last Meeting: First Meeting

Clemson will look to rebound from a disappointing season debut when the Tigers return home to Death Valley on Saturday, Sept. 9, for the team’s home opener against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET.

Clemson dropped its season opener at Duke, 28-7, on Labor Day evening. Clemson outgained Duke, 422-374, and led the Blue Devils in first downs, 29-17, hitting several additional statistical markers typically correlated

with winning.

“Honestly, in all my years of football, I’ve never been a part of a game like that ever,” Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney said following the game. “I’ve been here at Clemson a long time. Since I’ve been a head coach, we were 58-0 when we rush for 200 [yards] and pass for 200 [yards]. That’s usually a pretty good indicator, and I think in Clemson history, we were 108-0 [when hitting 200 yards in both categories] — never lost ever. But you’ve got to finish and obviously we did not do that.

“So many opportunities. [We were] on the one-yard line a couple times. Went 1-for-4 in the red zone, a few turnovers, a couple low blocked kicks… Twice, first-andgoal from the one and didn’t get any points. It’s really, really disappointing, and really nothing else you can say about it.”

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson playing on a five-day turnaround, its second straight year playing its second game of a season in a fiveday window. Clemson defeated Georgia Tech and Furman five days apart last September.

– Clemson playing its 123rd home opener in school history in its 128th season, as there were five seasons in which Clemson did not play a game at home.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 98-17-8 in home openers.

– Clemson attempting to win its 20th straight home debut. Clemson has won 19 straight home openers dating to 2004. A win would extend Clemson’s longest winning streak in home openers all-time, ahead of its

17 from 1944-60.

– Charleston Southern becoming the 39th different opponent faced by Clemson in a home opener all-time.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 60-2 at Memorial Stadium in the College Football Playoff era (since 2014).

– Clemson attempting to avoid losing back-to-back games at home (including its 2022 home finale). Clemson has not lost consecutive contests at Memorial Stadium since 2008 in Tommy Bowden’s final home game as head coach and Dabo Swinney’s first home game as interim head coach.

– Clemson facing Charleston Southern for the first time in program history.

HOME OPENERS

Even though 2023 represents the 128th season of Clemson football, Clemson has had just 122 home openers in its history as a function of the five seasons

in which Clemson did not play a game at home. In 122 home openers, Clemson has a 97-17-8 record against 38 different opponents. This year, Charleston Southern will become Clemson’s 39th different opponent in a

season opener all-time.

Clemson is 34-2 in home openers since 1987, with its only losses in Death Valley debuts in that span coming in 1999 and 2003. Clemson has won 19

straight home openers with the last loss coming in Dabo Swinney’s first year as an assistant coach, a 30-0 loss to Georgia in 2003.

CLEMSON UNDEFEATED VS. FCS TEAMS

Entering this week’s contest, Clemson is a perfect 37-0 against Football Championship Subdivision teams since the NCAA formed the division prior to the 1978 season (Southern Conference schools became I-AA in 1982.)

Clemson has outscored FCS teams by a 1,555-254 margin all-time, an average victory margin of 35.2 points. Clemson has won 36 of the 37 games by double digits, including each of the last 11 by at least 23 points.

Only one FCS squad has stayed within double digits of Clemson. Clemson defeated Wofford, 35-27, in 2011, with Wofford’s 27 points standing as the most by an FCS school against Clemson

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 45, Charleston Southern 0

Will – Clemson 59, Charleston Southern 0

Cameron – Clemson 52, Charleston Southern 0