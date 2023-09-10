Woodaz Felt Like Will Shipley

CLEMSON — Following Saturday’s 66-17 win over Charleston Southern, Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz spoke to the media about his 35-yard interception return in the third quarter.

Following Phil Mafah’s five-yard touchdown run on the Tigers’ first possession of the second half, Woodaz was gifted an interception return when Jeadyn Lukus blew up a CSU receiver.

The ball suddenly popped into Woodaz’s hands, who was trailing on the play. All of sudden, Woodaz became on offensive player.

“I felt like Will Shipley,” he said.

Woodaz’s interception return gave the 25th-ranked Tigers a 38-17 lead with 10:39 to play in the third quarter.

“We’ve been preaching turnovers all week, all game – that’s extremely important,” Woodaz said. “We were preaching we need to score on defense, and it just happened to be me.”

While Woodaz was enjoying the limelight due to his interception return, he still took the time to shout out his teammates on defense.

Clemson (1-1) held the Buccaneers to 73 total yards, including just 12 rushing yards. CSU averaged just 1.6 yards per play and 0.4 per carry.

“How about that D-line? Oh my lord, that was like running into a brick wall every play,” he said. “The D-line, they make it easier for me as a linebacker.”

Among the accomplishments from the defense, Clemson had two sacks, and sixth-year defensive end Xavier Thomas had the first of the season.

Finally, a turnover went their way, and Woodaz got to experience a “play in the life” of running back Will Shipley.

