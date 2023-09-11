Clemson Player Expected Back from Injury Saturday

During his radio call-in show Monday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney suggested he expects an injured Tiger freshman to play his first game Saturday vs. Florida Atlantic.

Swinney spoke about talented wide receiver/defensive back Misun Kelley, who has not yet logged a snap through the first two games of this season.

“We’ve got another kid that we’re going to get back this week that we’re going to try to redshirt if we can,” Swinney said of Kelley. “But we look at him, he and (freshman WR) Tyler Brown, really there’s not much difference between the two and that’s ‘Tink,’ Misun Kelley. He’s a really special guy. We’re trying to redshirt him… but we’ll see how it all plays out.”

A dynamic two-way player who signed with the Tigers as an athlete in December 2022, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Kelley enrolled at Clemson this summer after helping nearby Daniel High to a 36-game winning streak from 2020-22.

Kelley scored touchdowns in five different ways as a high school senior. The Shrine Bowl selection finished his prep career with 91 catches for more than 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns receptions, while tallying 86 tackles with eight interceptions and four pass breakups on defense. He also averaged 26 yards on kickoff returns and 14 on punt returns, finishing his time at Daniel with more than 2,200 all-purpose yards.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!