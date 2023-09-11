Clemson's QB1 Holds Court

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik held a press conference Monday afternoon.
Klubnik discussed his performance against Charleston Southern, the improved offense and much more.
Watch Klubnik’s press conference on TCITV:
Peter Woods didn’t waste any time making a big impression on coaches and teammates alike upon his arrival to Clemson earlier this year, and Khalil Barnes is among those who were quickly blown away by the (…)
CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers scored 45 unanswered points to rout Charleston Southern, 66-17, on Saturday and win their 20th straight home opener at Memorial Stadium. Check out Bart Boatwright’s second (…)
CLEMSON — Without starting nickel back Andrew Mukuba, the Clemson Tigers got to see a freshman look poised in the role at Death Valley. Khalil Barnes prepared all week to be the starter and looked the part (…)
Travis Etienne put the finishing touches on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 1 win with an impressive run Sunday. The former Clemson running back broke loose for a 26-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth (…)
CLEMSON — Sophomore wide receiver Antonio Williams was a playmaker for the 25th-ranked Clemson Tigers during their 66-17 win over Charleston Southern in Saturday’s home opener at Death Valley. Still (…)
Included below from the ACC are kickoff times for games for the week of Sept. 23. Clemson will play host to Florida State on Saturday, Sept. 23, and will face the Seminoles at noon ET on ABC. Limited (…)
Statistically, Cade Klubnik had one of the best games of his Clemson career in Saturday’s 66-17 win over Charleston Southern, completing 28-of-37 passes for 315 yards and four touchdown passes. His four (…)
CLEMSON – On Saturday, the Clemson Tigers returned to Death Valley for the first home game of the season against Charleston Southern University and made a lot of the same mistakes they made last week (…)
CLEMSON — Body language is contagious on the sidelines, and the Clemson Tigers made an emphasis to improve on heading into the home opener. Linebacker Barrett Carter discussed it heavily during the lead (…)
CLEMSON – Following Saturday’s 66-17 win against Charleston Southern, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media about the outcome of the game, key players and plans moving forward. There (…)