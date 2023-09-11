Klubnik Explains 'the Worst Play' of His Life

Statistically, Cade Klubnik had one of the best games of his Clemson career in Saturday’s 66-17 win over Charleston Southern, completing 28-of-37 passes for 315 yards and four touchdown passes. His four touchdown passes were a career high, while his 315 passing yards were 5 shy of his career high.

While the Tigers’ starting quarterback played well overall, his performance did have a couple of blemishes, including a lost fumble that led to a CSU touchdown and of course, his pick-six.

Meeting with the media Monday, Klubnik admitted “that interception was probably the worst play I’ve ever had at quarterback in my whole life.”

“I don’t even know what I was doing,” he said.

On the play, Klubnik ran around for a second and then tried to throw the pass out of bounds to the sideline on his right. However, he did not put enough air under the ball and it went right into the hands of Leon Thomas, who raced 67 yards for a CSU touchdown.

Klubnik explained that he was simply trying to get rid of the ball and not take a 10-yard sack, but unfortunately, the play turned out much worse than the sack would’ve been.

“I was just trying to throw it away,” Klubnik said. “I should’ve thrown it away left and just kind of reset. Just kind of guys in front of me… I think sometimes people don’t realize you can’t really see everything. (Offensive tackle) Blake Miller’s 6-6, and then five other guys right in front of you that sometimes you can’t really see around.

“So, I was trying to find my backside curl and just couldn’t really find him, couldn’t see him and then just tried to throw it away. It was a poor decision or poor throw. So, definitely one I would want back.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!