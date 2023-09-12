Klubnik Loved Fifth-Year WR's Spotlight Moment, SportsCenter Recognition

A veteran Clemson wide receiver got well-deserved recognition from ESPN for his spectacular grab in Saturday’s 66-17 win over Charleston Southern at Death Valley.

Fifth-year senior Hamp Greene made his season debut vs. the Buccaneers, and in the fourth quarter, he stole the spotlight with a highlight-reel, one-handed catch that earned him the No. 1 spot of the day on SportsCenter‘s Top 10 plays.

You make a catch like that, you're going to be on @SportsCenter. Hamp Greene with the No. 1 slot on the Top 10 plays! pic.twitter.com/o5KmyTyK5f — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 11, 2023

On Monday, Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik spoke about Greene getting his due on SportsCenter as the top play.

“That was so sick,” Klubnik said. “That’s something that every kid in the world dreams about being one day. So, the fact that he was that, was so sick.”

Klubnik made it clear he has a lot of respect for the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Greene, a native of Birmingham, Ala., who entered this season with a couple of catches for 7 yards over 10 career games.

“I mean, probably one of the best route-runners I’ve ever seen,” Klubnik said. “Like really, I think everybody on offense could tell you that. But the dude freakin’ works his butt off. He’s a fifth-year guy but he loves it. He doesn’t conform to the spot that he’s in – he just keeps on getting better.

“And obviously he’s an older mentor to me and definitely one of my good buddies… I would say he’s one of those guys that just kind of keeps my head on straight and keeps me in my lane, and just a guy that I look up to a ton.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!