Swinney Updates Status of Freshman DL, Clemson's Plan for Him

During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of a true freshman defensive tackle and how he’s coming along.

Swinney said Vic Burley returned to practice Monday night, and the Tigers will see how he responds as he works his way back into playing.

“He’s back in practice this week,” Swinney said. “So, we’ll see how he does today and tomorrow. Today will be a full-pads day, and tomorrow will be a shells day. But he just got put back in last night, into practice, so we’ll see. But he’s a guy that we hope is going to be able to help us. So, we’ll just have to evaluate him as we go through the week. But he’s coming.”

A former five-star prospect who enrolled early in January, Burley was set to play this season — and not redshirt — until he sustained an injury, according to Swinney.

Swinney added that the Tigers’ plan as of now is still to play Burley this year, but they are going to see how he progresses from here.

“He was a definite green light play guy until he got hurt, and that’s still kind of the case right now,” Swinney said. “But let’s see how he responds and where he’s at as he works his way back into playing.”

A former consensus top-80 national recruit, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Burley played 47 career games at Warner Robins (Ga.) High School, producing 188 tackles and 55 tackles for loss, including 22 sacks.

