Swinney Comments on FSU Kick Time

CLEMSON — When the ACC announced Clemson’s Sept. 23 home game against No. 3 Florida State was going to be a noon kickoff, it was disappointing news for Tiger fans everywhere.

Clemson fans were hoping for a night game at Memorial Stadium. Lately, a night game has become a rare occurrence at Death Valley.

Though the Tigers will host Florida Atlantic at 8 p.m. on Saturday, it marks just the fourth night game in the Valley since the start of the 2021 season.

During that same stretch, Clemson has played 11 night games at neutral or true road sites. The Tigers played just two night games at home last year–Louisiana Tech and NC State–and one in 2021 (Boston College).

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney does not worry about kickoff times.

“Just tell us when we are going to play. I just enjoy having a chance to compete and play, regardless of whatever time it is,” he said Wednesday night. “Tell us when we are going to play. We don’t control that, so I don’t spend much time worrying about that.”

Clemson (1-1) has not hosted Florida State in a primetime game at Death Valley since the infamous 2013 contest. The Seminoles have played in primetime at Clemson just six times over the years, while the Tigers have played in 10 night games against the Seminoles in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Tigers are 3-3 against FSU at Death Valley in night games all time, and 3-7 in Tallahassee at night.

Clemson played four primetime games on the road in 2022 and four in 2021, as well. The last time Clemson played more than two primetime home games in a season came in 2019 when the Tigers hosted Georgia Tech, Charlotte and Boston College.

In fact, 2019 is the only year, since 2015, Clemson has played more than two home games at night.

Since the start of the 2015 season, Clemson is 46-10 in night games, including a 27-7 mark since the start of the 2018 season. Clemson has won its last 18 night games at Death Valley, a streak that dates to the middle of the 2013 season.

Overall, Clemson is 21-3 under the Death Valley lights in Swinney’s tenure.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!