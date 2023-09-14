Versatile Defender Gets ‘Very Special’ Clemson Offer, Set to Visit Soon

Clemson pulled the trigger on its latest scholarship offer this week, extending an offer to a standout Peach State defender in the 2025 class.

Rome (Ga.) High School’s Jaedon Harmon picked up the offer from the Tigers on Wednesday.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have received an offer from such a great program in Clemson,” Harmon told The Clemson Insider.

Clemson defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Wes Goodwin informed the 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior of his offer.

“How I found out about the offer was when Coach Goodwin gave me a call and near the end of the call, he told me I had an offer,” Harmon said. “I was really shocked because Clemson doesn’t just hand out offers, which makes it very special to me!”

Harmon is listed as a linebacker by 247Sports, while Rivals and ESPN classify him as a safety. Goodwin and the Tigers offered him as a linebacker but view him as a defensive chess piece with the versatility to move around the gridiron.

“What Coach Goodwin said he loved about me is I am very versatile. I can cover anybody, I have great instincts, fast, strong, relentless effort, and have a great passion for the game,” Harmon said, “and they could put me anywhere on the field at safety, in the box, etc.”

Harmon worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and had a strong performance. He came away highly impressed after what was his first trip to Clemson – and it won’t be long before he’s back in Tiger Town.

“I absolutely love Clemson. Their facilities are top-notch all the way around, and the coaching staff is very welcoming and makes it feel like home,” he said. “And I will be up for a gameday visit when they play Florida State (on Sept. 23).”

Along with Clemson, Harmon holds offers from schools such as Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

–Photo courtesy of Jaedon Harmon on Twitter (@JaedonHarmon10)

