ACC Analyst: 'It starts with the quarterback' in Klubnik

During an episode of ESPN’s College Football Live this week, EJ Manuel was asked what Clemson (1-1, 0-1 ACC) needs to do to get back on track after this season has started differently than many Tiger fans had hoped for.

Manuel, the former Florida State quarterback, first-round draft pick and current ACC Network analyst, said “it starts with the quarterback” in Cade Klubnik, who has thrown a couple of interceptions this season and has also fumbled the football in each of the first two games.

“Cade Klubnik is young. This is his first year of full-time starter and the first two weeks he’s had some ups and downs,” Manuel said.

Through the first two games, Klubnik has completed 55-of-80 throws for 524 yards and five touchdowns to go with the two interceptions.

After throwing his first-quarter interception against Charleston Southern last Saturday, Klubnik bounced back to throw for 315 yards and four touchdowns, while completing 28-of-37 passes (76 percent).

“I look at that Charleston Southern game, they won it with a blowout, but there was still some inconsistencies to things where Cade was just trying to be the hero, trying to make the big play when it wasn’t there,” Manuel said. “I know it was a pull that ended up being a fumble on a zone read where he could’ve just given it off to Phil Mafah. So, again, good learning lessons for him, especially as they have FAU (Saturday) and then Florida State the following week.”

Tonight’s game vs. Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium is set to kick off at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. Next Saturday’s showdown against FSU at Death Valley will kick off at noon on ABC.