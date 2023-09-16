Clemson commit sets national record

The Clemson Tigers have one of, if not the best high school kicker in the country headed to campus for next season. 2024 kicker Nolan Hauser’s been chasing a historic number this season, and he did it in Hough High School’s 52-7 win over North Mecklenburg High School.

Hauser’s only field goal of the night, he made from 48 yards to break the national record for field goals made in a high school career. It was career make No. 57. That’s with at least six games left to play.

A high school All-American, Hauser is lights out for the Huskies and he’ll be bringing it to to Tiger Town soon. The North Carolina native committed to Clemson in November 2022, and since been an active recruiter for the Tigers.

Hauser is very vocal in his love for Clemson, and now he’ll be making a national record harder to reach as his senior season comes to a close.