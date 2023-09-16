Clemson missing starters on both sides vs. FAU

Football

By September 16, 2023 6:33 pm

By |

CLEMSON — Clemson released their availability report for a primetime matchup with the Florida Atlantic Owls, and the Tigers are going to be shorthanded on both sides of the ball.

Nickel back Andrew Mukuba is out for a second-straight week. In his absence, freshman Khalil Barnes is up to take over the Swiss army knife role for Clemson.

On the offensive side, starting right guard Walker Parks is out. During the first couple weeks, Parks’ ankle was heavily taped and that may be the cause for him being day-to-day. Mukuba is also day-to-day, the same designation as last week. The Tigers kick off at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

