Tigers Did All the Stomping in Rout of FAU

CLEMSON — It is safe to say Florida Atlantic did not get the start it was hoping for Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

Though the Owls were pumped after stomping on the Tiger Paw at midfield prior to the game, it was Clemson that did all the stomping. On the game’s fourth play from scrimmage, Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins picked off Caleb Thompson’s pass and raced 46 yards for the night’s first touchdown.

From there the rout was on, as the Tigers cruised to a 48-14 victory.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik had another efficient night, as he completed 16-of-27 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

More importantly, Klubnik had turnovers. In fact, no one on offense did.

The Tigers’ only turnover came on a muff punt from freshman Tyler Brown in the third quarter.

Brown more than made up for the mistake, though. The Greenville, S.C. native caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Klubnik in the first quarter and then a 2-yard toss in the third quarter.

Klubnik also threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jake Briningstool in the first quarter.

After Wiggins’ touchdown return, Klubnik found Brown for the 30-yard score and then Briningstool for the 7-yard pass to increase the lead to 20-0 in the first quarter.

Phil Mafah added a 19-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and just before halftime Klubnik had his 1-yard score for a 34-0 lead.

Brown’s second touchdown gave the Tigers a 41-0 lead with 2:56 to play in the third. Brown finished the game with three catches for 49 yards.

The Clemson defense again was dominant. They forced four turnovers — three interceptions and a fumble. Besides Wiggins’ interception return, Khalil Barnes and Wade Woodaz had interceptions. All three turnovers led to Clemson touchdowns.

THE TAKEAWAY

It was not totally a clean game by the Tigers, but for just the second time in the last 10 games they won the turnover battle. Clemson forced four FAU turnovers, while committing just one. Clemson outscored the Owls 21-0 off those turnovers.

IMPLICATIONS

The win improves the Tigers to 2-1 on the season and sets up next week’s huge ACC showdown against Florida State (3-0) at Death Valley. The Seminoles barely stayed undefeated on Saturday, as they survived a 31-29 victory at Boston College.

MVP

Nate Wiggins set the tone of the game when he picked off Caleb Thompson’s pass on the fourth play of the night and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown.

TIDBITS

With its win over FAU, the Tigers won their 19th straight game in primetime at Death Valley and improved to 22-3 in the Dabo Swinney era under the Valley’s lights.

UP NEXT

Clemson will host No. 3 Florida State at Noon next Saturday.

