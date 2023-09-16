Who’s in town for primetime in Death Valley?

The Clemson Tigers recruiting engine is starting to fire up as the team gets into the thick of the season. Last week, Dabo Swinney hosted the likes of 2025 four-star tight end Ryan Ghea and more. Future Tigers were also in attendance with 2024 linebacker commits Sammy Brown and Drew Woodaz cheering on Clemson in Death Valley.

With a night game on the docket against Florida Atlantic, it’s a quieter recruiting week but still a key one for Swinney and his staff. Things begin to ramp up with the heavyweight matchup against Florida State in a week, which is one Brown emphasized being in town for.

This week’s attendees feature a few key cogs in the upcoming classes, as the Tigers have continued their routine of waiting to send out offers. No players from the 2026 class will receive an offer from Swinney till next summer, so it’s imperative that Clemson keeps their interest under the lights in Death Valley.

With this in mind, here’s the list of high school players The Clemson Insider has confirmed to be attending the Tigers’ bout with the Owls at 8 p.m.

-2025 four-star OT Alex Payne (Gainesville, GA)

-2025 three-star WR Ashton Jones (Pearland, TX)

-2025 three-star CB Terrance Edwards (Richmond, VA)

-2026 WR Brody Keefe (Myers Park, NC)

-2027 MLB/TE Hudson Nix (Temple, GA)