Clemson Loses Starter for Season

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had some bad news to report during his Zoom conference call with the media Sunday evening.

Swinney announced that starting wide receiver Cole Turner tore three abductor muscles and will be out for the season.

“We’re going to lose Cole Turner. Heart breaks for him,” Swinney said. “This kid’s going to, I think, be a superstar before he’s out of here. But he tore three of his abductor muscles, so they’re going to have to repair that. So, that’s going to be it for him for the season.”

A redshirt freshman, Turner left Saturday’s game against Florida Atlantic, limping off the field after a pass interference call in the second quarter.

“Really hate that for him,” Swinney said of Turner’s season-ending injury. “Again, a kid that we felt like was on his way to a big-time year this year. But good news for him, again, he’s got his whole career in front of him. He knows he can do it. So, just heart breaks because he’s worked really hard, and I know what he brings to the table. But again, we’ll have a lot of great days with Cole Turner in the years to come. But definitely going to miss him.”

Turner caught a couple of passes for 21 yards in the season opener at Duke before missing the game vs. Charleston Southern with a lower body injury. He had one reception for 7 yards vs. FAU before leaving the game.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from Vestavia Hills, Ala., flashed down the stretch of his redshirt season in 2022 and entered this season with eight career receptions for 161 yards over three games, including a 100-yard effort in his second career game in the 2022 ACC Championship Game.

