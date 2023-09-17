Is Clemson Ranked in Latest AP Poll?

The latest AP Top 25 Poll was released Sunday following Week 3 of the college football season.

After Saturday’s 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium, Clemson (2-1, 0-1 ACC) remains unranked in the AP Poll.

Last week after Week 2, the Tigers dropped out of the AP Poll but led all teams outside the AP Top 25 receiving votes with 86.

This week, Clemson continues to lead all teams outside the top 25 receiving votes, with the Tigers getting 76 votes.

Clemson forced four turnovers and held FAU scoreless until the fourth quarter. As a unit, the Tigers’ defense recorded three interceptions, including a pick-six, while also forcing a fumble, a turnover on downs, two sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Offensively, Clemson produced 367 total yards and did not allow any sacks for the first time this season.

The Tigers will wrap up their current three-game homestand next Saturday with a marquee matchup against Florida State at Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on ABC.

You can see the full AP Top 25 after Week 3 below:

1 Georgia

2 Michigan

3 Texas

4 FSU

5 USC

6 Ohio State

7 Penn State

8 Washington

9 Notre Dame

10 Oregon

11 Utah

12 LSU

13 Alabama

14 Oregon State

15 Ole Miss

16 Oklahoma

17 UNC

18 Duke

19 Colorado

20 Miami

21 Washington State

22 UCLA

23 Tennessee

24 Iowa

25 Florida

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Clemson 76, Missouri 72, Kansas St. 54, TCU 21, Fresno St. 17, Kansas 15, Tulane 13, Kentucky 10, Maryland 4, BYU 3, Wisconsin 2, Syracuse 2, Louisville 1, Auburn 1.

