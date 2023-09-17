Klubnik Takes Step Forward in Tigers' win

CLEMSON — There have been moments in Clemson’s first two games, where Dabo Swinney just scratched his head and wondered what his young quarterback was doing.

Swinney had nothing to really wonder about in Saturday’s 48-14 victory over Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. For the first time since the Tigers’ win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship game last December, Klubnik had a clean game.

In other words, he did not turn the football.

“He took a step forward tonight,” Swinney said after the game.

For a second week in a row, Klubnik was very efficient in leading the Clemson offense. He completed 16-of-27 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

“I just think it is the progression of him gaining experience,” Swinney said. “He is learning that internal clock that comes with experience, and he is learning how long I need to sit in the pocket and when to go manage the game and keep us (alive).

“He can really run. He is a problem.”

Klubnik ran for 35 yards and scored one touchdown on six carries. He also kept a lot of plays alive with his legs and was not sacked all night.

“This was his best game from that standpoint,” Swinney said. “He did a poor job in the first game. There were several times in that first game, instead of third-and-ten, it could have been a first down or third-and-three.

“He got a little better last week, especially after the first quarter. Then tonight was outstanding.”

Swinney was impressed with the overall way his sophomore quarterback managed the offense.

“He made some really timely plays and good decisions with his legs,” the Clemson coach said. “We ran the quarterback draw right there. That was a called play. He made good decisions in the run game and the RPO game.

“It was either the first or second drive that he pulled it down and ran for a nice gain.

The gain was 16 yards, setting up his own 1-yard touchdown run.

“Those are huge plays. Those are plays that really frustrate a defense,” Swinney said. “Not everyone can do that, but he really can.”

Klubnik threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tyler Brown, while also throwing a 2-yard score later in the game. In between, he threw a seven-yard touchdown to Jake Briningstool.

“I am just really happy with the way we controlled the football,” Klubnik said. “We took what they gave us. That’s the biggest thing. Shots will be made, but you don’t have to force them.

“So, we just took what they were giving us and we are really, really happy with the way we ran the football down the field.”

Clemson’s offense will try to build off Saturday’s outing when they play No. 3 Florida State next Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

