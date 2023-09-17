Swinney Comments on Spat Between Shipley, Spiller

CLEMSON — The first half of Clemson’s eventual 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night featured a spat between star running back Will Shipley and his position coach, C.J. Spiller.

After quarterback Cade Klubnik’s 1-yard rushing touchdown late in the second quarter, which followed a 0-yard run by Shipley on first-and-goal and a 1-yard run by Shipley on second-and-goal, Shipley and Spiller got into a heated discussion on the sideline. Shipley then took a seat on the bench and had a towel over his head.

After the game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the situation and didn’t seem to know about it.

“I don’t even know. I have no idea. Did something happen? I don’t know. They got into each other, they yelled at each other? Oh boy,” Swinney said with a smile. “I don’t know, I’ll find out.”

It’s worth noting that shortly after the animated exchange with Spiller on the sideline, Shipley stood up from the bench and put his helmet on, watching the action from the sideline closer to the field, and then came back in on Clemson’s last possession of the first half. He received a carry to end the first half, and that was his last touch of the game.

Swinney apparently isn’t worried about what went down.

“I’m sure they’ll be fine,” Swinney said. “Coach Spiller, he can handle it, I promise ya. Don’t worry about him.”

