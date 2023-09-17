Swinney Comments on Spat Between Shipley, Spiller

Swinney Comments on Spat Between Shipley, Spiller

Football

Swinney Comments on Spat Between Shipley, Spiller

By September 17, 2023 2:23 am

By |

CLEMSON — The first half of Clemson’s eventual 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night featured a spat between star running back Will Shipley and his position coach, C.J. Spiller.

After quarterback Cade Klubnik’s 1-yard rushing touchdown late in the second quarter, which followed a 0-yard run by Shipley on first-and-goal and a 1-yard run by Shipley on second-and-goal, Shipley and Spiller got into a heated discussion on the sideline. Shipley then took a seat on the bench and had a towel over his head.

After the game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the situation and didn’t seem to know about it.

“I don’t even know. I have no idea. Did something happen? I don’t know. They got into each other, they yelled at each other? Oh boy,” Swinney said with a smile. “I don’t know, I’ll find out.”

It’s worth noting that shortly after the animated exchange with Spiller on the sideline, Shipley stood up from the bench and put his helmet on, watching the action from the sideline closer to the field, and then came back in on Clemson’s last possession of the first half. He received a carry to end the first half, and that was his last touch of the game.

Swinney apparently isn’t worried about what went down.

“I’m sure they’ll be fine,” Swinney said. “Coach Spiller, he can handle it, I promise ya. Don’t worry about him.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!

, , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

1hr

Following Clemson’s 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night, head coach Dabo Swinney commented on a wide receiver who left the game with an injury. Redshirt freshman Cole Turner limped off the field (…)

reply
6hr

CLEMSON — Clemson took a 20-0 lead on Florida Atlantic when Cade Klubnik found Jake Briningstool for a 7-yard touchdown pass. The Briningstool touchdown was set up by Khalil Barnes’ interception at (…)

6hr

CLEMSON — It didn’t take long for Clemson to put the first points on the board in tonight’s game vs. Florida Atlantic at Death Valley. And the Tigers struck first before their offense even took the field. FAU (…)

7hr

Florida Atlantic showed disrespect to Clemson ahead of tonight’s game between the two teams at Memorial Stadium. FAU was huddling at the Paw during pregame, and as you can imagine, Clemson fans did not like (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home