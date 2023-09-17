Swinney Updates Status of Two Starters Who Missed FAU Game

Following Clemson’s 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night, head coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on the status of two starters who missed Saturday’s game.

Nickelback Andrew Mukuba missed his second straight game, and offensive guard Walker Parks was also not available for the FAU game, though Swinney said he’s optimistic they will be available for next Saturday’s game vs. Florida State.

“I’m pretty optimistic. That’s one of the reasons we held them,” Swinney said. “Again, we got some depth (on the offensive line), so we feel really good about Mitchell (Mayes) and we feel good about Harris (Sewell) and Trent (Howard) and (Ryan) Linthicum and those guys. They can all go in there and play for us.

“(Parks) was just a little sore, so we felt like it would serve him well to sit this one out, and then Mukuba is on the path that we thought he would be, so we’ll see where he is Monday.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!