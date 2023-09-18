Midseason Addition to Roster Joins Kicking Battle

As Robert Gunn continues to struggle with his kicking duties, Dabo Swinney has reached out to a former Tiger to help alleviate the situation.

According to multiple sources, The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Jonathan Weitz is back with the Clemson football team and could be helping the Tigers as early as this Saturday when they host fourth-ranked Florida State.

TCI confirmed that Weitz returned to Clemson Sunday night for a tryout, and that he is back on the team.

Weitz was a walk-on from 2019-2022 who attempted three extra points during his time at Clemson and made all three. He also had a 56.0-yard average on 10 career kickoffs.

The product of Porter-Gaud School appeared in seven games during his Clemson career, including last year’s Senior Day when he scored the Tigers’ final point against Miami.

TCI can confirm that prior to Sunday night, Weitz was living in Charleston taking online classes to earn his graduate degree from Clemson.

According to NCAA rules, a player must be phased in before being eligible for full contact. Per NCAA rules, players are required to be in shirts and shorts for two days, and then skeletons for two days, before being permitted to participate in live action.

During his media call Sunday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked how close he is to giving someone else a shot at the placekicking duties.

“To answer your question, we are real close,” Swinney said.

In Saturday’s win over Florida Atlantic, Gunn missed an extra point and a 31-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter. He eventually settled down and made his final five extra point attempts, as he went through the process and the mechanics of doing what he needed to do.

According to Swinney, Gunn was clean and crisp with his mechanics and got the football up in the air.

So far this season, Gunn is just 1-for-4 on his field goal attempts and has made 14 of his 15 PAT attempts. Two of his field goal attempts were blocked in the Tigers’ loss to Duke in the season opener and his lone attempt on Sunday missed badly to the left.

Gunn’s only make came in the Charleston Southern game — a 23-yard kick.

“It is frustrating for sure, but we just have to keep going,” Swinney said.

