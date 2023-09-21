First Clemson Gameday Visit Moves Tigers Up for Virginia CB

One of the top prospects in attendance for Clemson’s win over Florida Atlantic last Saturday was Trinity Episcopal School (Richmond, Va.) cornerback Terrance “Deuce” Edwards.

The class of 2025 recruit, who holds an offer from the Tigers, came away highly impressed after his first-ever gameday visit to Death Valley.

“They took me up for when they run down the hill… and everything was great,” Edwards said of the experience in an interview with The Clemson Insider. “The hospitality they had was great. Going into the locker room after the game, I saw the players celebrate and stuff, and all that was really cool.”

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound junior liked what he saw from the Tigers during their 48-14 win over the Owls.

“It was a great performance,” Edwards said. “I mean, they definitely opened eyes with that one.”

Clemson extended an offer to Edwards in early June after he worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp, and he has kept in frequent contact with the Tigers.

While on campus last Saturday, Edwards was able to spend time with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed as well as senior defensive assistant DeAndre McDaniel, offensive player development coach Tajh Boyd and Swinney himself.

“They told me that it was great to have me, Clemson’s family, they hold all their players to a standard, and I would be a great fit at Clemson,” Edwards said.

It was Edwards’ first visit to any school this season, and there’s a lot that stands out to him about Clemson after getting a taste of a gameday in Tiger Town for the first time.

“It’s like everything – the atmosphere, the fan engagement, the way the coaches interact with the players on the sideline,” he said.

In August, Edwards announced a top 12 featuring Clemson along with Tennessee, Oklahoma, Louisville, West Virginia, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Penn State, Miami and Maryland.

Did Saturday’s visit change anything about where Clemson stands among Edwards’ top schools at this point in the recruiting process?

“It brought them higher,” he said. “That’s probably one of the best college games I’ve been to.”

