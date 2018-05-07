Clemson offers 5-star

Mekhail Sherman, one of the top prospects in the 2020 class, reported an offer from Clemson on Monday evening.

The five-star linebacker/defensive end from Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High School announced the news on Twitter.

“The Lord Has Taught Me To Have Patience For My Blessings,” Sherman wrote in a Twitter post. “Extremely Excited To Announce That I’ve Received An Offer From Clemson University.”

Auburn also offered Sherman on Monday, joining Clemson on a list of 20-plus offers that includes schools such as Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Sherman (6-3, 230) is rated as a five-star by Rivals and ranked by 247Sports as the No. 25 prospect in the 2020 class regardless of position. He was named to the MaxPreps Sophomore All-American Team following last season.

Sherman is teammates with 2020 four-star cornerback Luke Hill, who added an offer from Clemson on Monday as well.

