Clemson offers top 2020 receiver

Clemson has offered Norfolk (Va.) Maury 2020 wide receiver KeAndre Lambert, he announced via social media Thursday.

“Thanks to God, My mom, Coach McCain, The entire staff, and my TEAMMATES!! It’s truly a blessing to have received an offer from THE CLEMSON UNIVERSITY,” Lambert wrote in a Twitter post.

Lambert (6-1, 168) picked up his first offer from Florida in February and has since received Power Five offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Nebraska, Maryland, Wake Forest and Purdue.

As a sophomore last season, Lambert recorded 60 catches for 1,069 yards and 11 touchdowns on his way to first-team All-Tidewater and All-Class 5 Region A honors.

Lambert attended Clemson’s junior day in March and has also visited Virginia Tech and South Carolina this year.

He is teammates with Class of 2019 Clemson cornerback commitment Sheridan Jones.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Lambert at the Nike Elite 11 Regional in Charlotte last month — LINK.