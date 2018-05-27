Lee stays adamant about Tigers as national seed

Clemson’s run in the 2018 ACC Baseball Championship ended a day earlier than it had hoped, but the season is obviously not over for the Tigers.

Clemson is expected to be announced as a regional site when the 16 host sites are released at 8:30 p.m., by the NCAA. The Tigers are also in the mix to be a top 8 national seed, which will be announced Monday at noon on ESPNU.

There are questions whether the Tigers will be a national seed or not. Some pundits believe they will be, while others have them on the bubble.

Clemson comes out of the ACC Tournament with two wins in three games. The Tigers waxed Notre Dame by 17 runs on Wednesday and then beat Miami by six runs on Thursday. Saturday, Florida State, who beat Louisville in 10 innings to win the ACC Championship on Sunday, just edged Clemson in what was an instant classic semifinal game.

The Tigers, who are 45-14 overall, now have to sit and wait to see what the selection committee will decide on Monday. Clemson head coach Monte Lee believes his team is deserving of a top 8 national seed.

Lee told The Clemson Insider as much following last week’s sweep at Pitt, then again following the loss to FSU on Saturday, where he remained adamant about the subject.

“Well, I believe so. We led all Power Five conferences or programs, I should say, in Division I baseball in wins,” he said. “I mean, 22-8 in the ACC, we’ve got 45 wins. I don’t know if there’s anything from a resume standpoint that would say otherwise.”

Clemson also ranks No. 11 in the final RPI, according to WarrenNolan.com. Though the Tigers’ strength of schedule is ranked 34, they do own 17 wins away from Doug Kingsmore Stadium and were 13-2 this year in ACC road games … a program record.

However, there are those out there that feel the Tigers will not receive a national seed. They point to Clemson’s record against top 25 (5-9) and top 50 (10-10) teams in the RPI.

However, Lee says the Tigers resume can compete with anyone.

“I think our resume stacks up with anybody’s in the country,” he said. “The ACC is one of the best conferences in the country, and we’ve had a great year up to this point, and I do believe that we deserve a national seed.”