Clemson lands commitment from Michigan DL

Clemson has landed a verbal commitment from River Rouge (Mich.) 2019 defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro. He announced his decision Friday evening via social media.

“I am 110% committed to Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Orhorhoro (6-5, 263) chose the Tigers over Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana and 20 other scholarship offers.

His commitment comes on the heels of his overnight visit to Clemson on Wednesday. He made an official visit to Kentucky this past weekend, and had been scheduled to officially visit Indiana this weekend but cancelled that trip following the Clemson visit.

It was his first time on Clemson’s campus, and the Tigers made a major impression.

“Everything stands out,” Orhorhoro told The Clemson Insider after the visit. “It’s a great place, and I love a great place that’s filled with great people. You can’t beat that.”

Clemson extended an offer to Orhorhoro in late April, and he quickly developed a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

“Those are really great guys,” he said. “They stand with their values. They tell you how it is, and they are real with you. They’re real fun and lively, and I love stuff like that.”

The coaches are high on Orhorhoro, on and off the football field.

“They were just telling me how they love me not only as a player, but as a person and how I have strong core values,” he said.

Orhorhoro, a native of Nigeria who moved to the United States when he was kid, saw his recruitment explode this year after playing his first season of football in 2017. He recorded double-digit sacks and tackles for loss as a junior.

The Tigers view Orhorhoro as a versatile defensive lineman capable of playing both end and tackle.

He becomes the 15th member of Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class and second defensive line commitment, joining Williamsport (Md.) defensive tackle Tayquon Johnson.

Clemson’s 2019 class is now comprised of prospects representing nine different states: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

