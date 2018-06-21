In-state LB commits to Clemson

Swansea (S.C.) 2019 linebacker Greg Williams has given a verbal commitment to Clemson.

Williams (6-3, 235) announced the news via social media on Thursday night.

“First off I would like to thank God for blessing me with my abilities to play football and to all my support from family, coaches, community and teachers for believing in me,” Williams wrote in a Twitter post.

“As I get ready for my senior season and my next chapter of life after high school, talking with my family I decided to commit to Clemson University the home of the Tigers. Best is the Standard.”

Clemson extended a scholarship offer to Williams on Friday, June 8, following his performance at the Dabo Swinney Camp two days earlier.

Williams then returned to Clemson last Thursday for a comprehensive unofficial visit, after which he told The Clemson Insider he would make his decision by the end of this month.

He chose the Tigers over offers from Missouri, UCF, East Carolina, Marshall, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina and others.

“The atmosphere is amazing,” Williams said of Clemson, “and the people are so passionate about their craft whether it’s a coach, player or student.”

Williams recorded 103 tackles as a junior in 2017.

He becomes the 16th commitment in Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class, first commitment from the Palmetto State and third linebacker pledge, joining Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab’s Bryton Constantin and Malvern (Pa.) Prep’s Keith Maguire.

Big shot out to Coach V for seeing potential in me on that note beyond blessed for this opportunity 🙏🏾🙏🏾🐅🐅@ClemsonSPEED @gwright4show @LouatTheState @ClemsonTigerNet @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/6QLc8RMlld — Gregory Williams (@Kinggw11) June 22, 2018

